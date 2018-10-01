Roland Introduces XS-42H Matrix Switcher

The What: Roland Professional AV has introduced the XS-42H Matrix Switcher – a compact, simple-to-install and easy-to-operate switcher for huddle space and small meeting room video and audio.

The What Else: The Roland XS-42H allows fast, seamless connection of up to four computers and tablets over HDMI with automatic optimization and display of newly connected sources; automatic audio-follows-video switching; web browser-based control from a networked computer, tablet or phone; and simple selection of one of 10 user-configurable meeting setup scenes. Source content can be switched to feed one or two video displays via HDMI. With the XS-42H, meetings are about sharing ideas and collaboration, not about fiddling with connections, remotes, and interface settings.

The XS-42H’s auto input detection automatically switches to a newly connected device. The XS-42H uses the EDID (Extended Display Identification Data) protocol to communicate with a connected device to specify the correct output resolution for the PC or tablet.

When sources are disconnected, the XS-42H can automatically return to a specified input instead of the typical black screen.

The Roland XS-42H includes stereo RCA outputs for connection to external speakers or soundbars for improved audio quality. The internal audio mixer of the XS-42H will switch the audio to match the video input, using the audio embedded in the computer’s HDMI signal. Input of auxiliary external audio sources is facilitated by a second pair of RCA phono jacks. Front panel controls with associated level indications allow adjustment of external line input, line output, and master audio levels, as well as headphone output level.

The XS-42H allows any tablet to serve as a touch controller, via the browser application. Scene selection and core switching functions can also be intuitively implemented by way of front-panel switches that illuminate to indicate available and selected sources.

The Bottom Line: The XS-42H weighs just 2 lbs 11 oz (1.2 kg) and measures 9 9/16 inches (W) x 1 3/4 inches (H) x 4 15/16 inches (D) (242 mm x 125 mm x 44 mm). It can be used freestanding, or can be rack-mounted by way of included adaptor hardware. The Roland Professional A/V XS-42H Matrix Switcher will be available in Q4 of 2018 at a price of $1,395.00.