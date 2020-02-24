Rethinking Laser Pointers (Inside Higher Ed)

"Laser pointers are perhaps the most abused visual aids in lectures and conference presentations. Yes, I know that they’re a lot of fun to use, but when you’re giving a talk, it’s not about you -- it’s about your audience and how to effectively communicate your work to them."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Let's all just agree: laser pointers are the absolute worst. If faculty need to use them to keep students on track, there's a strong possibility that their content is simply falling flat, plain and simple.