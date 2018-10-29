Report: Increased Access to Emerging Tech Key to Student Success (Campus Technology)

"The majority of students have access to smartphones and laptops at their colleges and universities, but more expensive technologies, such as augmented/virtual reality headsets and 3D printers, are only available to 4 percent and 3 percent of students, respectively. "—Source: Campus Technology

Read More



WHY THIS MATTERS:

Immersive technologies offer a bold new world of learning experiences, but with very few students actually getting to use this kind of cutting edge tech, there is a clear access problem in higher ed. How is your institution working to create more availability for experiential technologies across various disciplines?