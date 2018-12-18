Report Identifies 4 Areas Where AI Benefits Higher Ed (Campus Technology)

"According to a new report, the four areas where artificial intelligence could prove most beneficial in higher education are:

Student acquisition, where AI could personalize the enrollment experience for students and help schools target those applicants most likely to succeed in their programs;

Learning and instruction, where AI could help instructors do grading and provide instructional help to students;

Student affairs, where AI could assist in degree planning and intervene with struggling students to provide advising or other resources; and

Institutional efficiency, where AI could compile data from multiple systems to guide administration decision-making."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Interesting report on AI in higher ed and where challenges remain. The report also offered four decision points that institutions will need to consider. If your institution is relatively new to AI, this might help outline key areas of focus.