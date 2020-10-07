Report: 5 Ways to Deliver High-Quality, Equitable Digital Learning Experiences (Campus Technology)

"A growing number of faculty are feeling positive about online learning at their institutions, according to a report from Every Learner Everywhere and Tyton Partners. The organizations recently surveyed more than 3,500 faculty at 1,500-plus higher education institutions across the United States about their challenges and concerns as they prepared their courses for the fall semester."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Online learning is not a one-size-fits-all endeavor. If your institution is looking to deliver more equitable learning experiences online to better serve all students, the five recommendations detailed in this Campus Technology article will give you a solid place to start.