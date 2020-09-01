Reopening Higher Education Campuses—And The Social Distancing Tech That Can Help (EdTech Magazine)

"As colleges and universities across the nation reopen campuses during a pandemic, coronavirus cases are rising by the thousands. A New York Times survey of more than 1,500 American higher education institutions revealed at least 26,000 cases and 64 deaths since the start of the pandemic. But some campuses are faring much better than others. Why?"—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Reopening physical campuses as the COVID-19 pandemic continues is daunting on a number of levels. For schools like Millersville University, technology has played an important role in monitoring social distancing and preventing an outbreak.