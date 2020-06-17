Reopening guide encourages colleges to have a backup plan (Education Dive)

"A new guide jointly published by the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, the Council for Higher Education Accreditation and Tuscany Strategy Consulting spells out the steps college leaders must take to resume in-person instruction amid the pandemic."—Source: Education Dive

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As institutions make their plans for fall, it is clear that contingencies are key. For schools that are reopening, this means reorganizing physical classrooms, reconfiguring residence halls, and being prepared in advance for another potential physical campus closure.