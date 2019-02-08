Renting College Textbooks Can Be An Even Bigger Ripoff Than Buying Them (The Huffington Post)

"George Washington University graduate Alison Oksner learned her lesson. After she failed to return a rented textbook on time to Amazon, Oksner said she was fined $87.61."—Source: The Huffington Post

Yes, renting textbooks can be a cheaper alternative to buying them, but for the 10% of students who forget to return their books on time, getting hit with late fees can actually make them more costly than owning the book outright. Add this to the list of reasons why OER is the way forward.