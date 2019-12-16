Renkus-Heinz Founder Harro Heinz Reflects on the Pro Audio Industry at 90

Harro Heinz, co-founder of Renkus-Heinz, celebrated a major milestone on Dec. 14: his 90th birthday—an event that sits synchronously within the 40th year of the company that bears his name.

Harro Heinz, Renkus-Heinz co-founder. (Image credit: Renkus-Heinz)

Heinz founded the cutting-edge speaker company with Algis Renkus in 1979. A few years later, Heinz bought his partner out of the business and, according to the company, went on to build a visionary organization that changed the way we experience sound.

Important to note: the celebration is not a retirement. Heinz still holds office hours as the chairman of the company. He is joined at work by three generations of the Heinz family and is involved in all aspects of the business: from engineering to manufacturing.

Heinz was joined at his 90th birthday celebration last weekend by family, work family, friends, and Dr. Wolfgang Ahnert—the scientist and engineer who helped bring digitally steerable solutions to the pro audio world through years of research and product development with Renkus-Heinz. Heinz credits Ahnert’s work with making audio solutions more predictive and powerful, and with assisting many of Renkus-Heinz’ developments over the years.

Heinz said he continues to consider the future of pro audio daily, and he shared a bit of his vision for the future even as he looks back at 40 years of Renkus-Heinz: