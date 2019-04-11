Reliable Power Can Help IT Teams Facing Digital Innovation (EdTech Magazine)

"Digital innovation is driving fundamental changes in the entire educational process, especially as research continues to demonstrate a link between technology, achievement and motivation."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Downtime is not only lost time for an IT team, it's an extra dose of frustration. The same goes for interoperability problems. This author argues that to reach the next chapter of digital innovation, we need a predictable and reliable power backbone that can handle the ever-growing list of technology demands on campus.