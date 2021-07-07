Reflect Systems Creates New Partner Program

Reflect Systems has officially launched its new partner program, Ovation.

“Though we have been partnering with other companies in our industry for years, we felt it was time to accelerate this effort and bring more packaged resources and structure to our program,” said Lee Summers, CEO at Reflect. “With the growing importance and increased complexity of enterprise digital signage initiatives, effective partnering is absolutely essential to helping our clients achieve their objectives.”

[The Digital Signage Best Practices Guide]

The Reflect Ovation partner program allows hardware and service providers to better leverage the company's offerings by providing a wide range of tools and support including installation and use training, joint marketing programs, consulting and creative assistance, and more. As an added benefit, eligible partners will also receive a referral incentive on all Reflect software sold to customers the partner introduces to Reflect.

“The incentive program is a great way to reward our partners for connecting Reflect with companies needing digital signage,” said Mark Daniel, vice president of partner development at Reflect. “When Reflect and our partners work together, we are able to further deliver compelling solutions that drive great business outcomes for everyone involved.”

For more information on the program or to learn how to become a Reflect partner, please visit the partner page at reflectsystems.com/partner-program.