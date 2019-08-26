Refining Disaster Recovery in a Challenging Environment (Campus Technology)

"Nestled in the northwest corner of Arizona, Mohave County is the fifth-largest county in the contiguous United States. That makes for some serious challenges for the 16-person IT team at Mohave Community College, which has campuses far-flung in Kingman, Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City and Colorado City. 'My closest campus is 45 minutes away and my farthest is four-and-a-half hours away, and I have to drive through two other states to get there,' said Mark Van Pelt, who has been MCC's chief information officer for three years. "—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As any campus that has ever suffered through a network outage knows, recovery time matters. Read how the IT team at Mohave Community College got innovative in the wake of crisis, creating a solid disaster recovery plan that has significantly cut recovery time.