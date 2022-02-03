Redefining the Audio and Video Speaker-Tracking Experience

As hybrid workforce and remote learning environments continue to evolve, more AV companies are partnering to complete provide robust solutions.

Yamaha Unified Communications announced the ADECIA Ceiling Solution, engineered with Yamaha's quality audio technology and expertise, integrates seamlessly with 1 Beyond's Automate VX voice-activated camera switching solution to provide a highly accurate speaker-tracking experience. The integration uses a web-based room design software, which requires zero programming, and is now available for corporate, university, and government meeting spaces.

[ Yamaha UC on Conferencing Audio ]

"1 Beyond is a leader in the world of intelligent camera and automated camera switching," said Phil Marechal, vice president of Business Development and Product Management at Yamaha Unified Communications. "Similarly, Yamaha's ADECIA leverages our dynamic beam tracking technology to pick up and deliver conversations clearly to the far end. This combination of best-in-class voice tracking and audio processing ensure conference participants have the clearest communication possible for an all-around productive meeting."

The Hybrid Meeting Experience

The hybrid meeting experience is at its best when in-room participants are seen and heard clearly. 1 Beyond's multi-camera Automate VX solution creates this optimal hybrid experience by showing the active speaker whenever they talk. As different participants speak, the system cuts cleanly from camera to camera, without any observable camera movement or switching. It also features an optional Conversation Mode that shows the two most recent speakers in a side-by-side view. The Automate VX solution supports up to 12 cameras placed strategically around the room and multiple ADECIA ceiling units, allowing for automatic camera switching in a wide variety of room types, including large and complex spaces.

[ 1 Beyond Rebrands and Refreshes Online Presence ]

"The 1 Beyond Automate VX solution can take advantage of unique features in the ADECIA microphone to improve camera tracking such as its Human Voice Activity Detection technology that differentiates voice from noise," said Rony Sebok, CTO of 1 Beyond. "This, together with reliable audio position information from the mic, enables the Automate VX solution to aim cameras accurately for talkers in the room whether they are seated or standing and to ignore extraneous noise."

ADECIA utilizes four beams to automatically track voices around the room simultaneously, enabling not only uncompromised communication with no dead spots but also endless table arrangements in multi-purpose spaces. In addition to ADECIA's dynamic, multi-beam tracking technology, the microphone innovation is designed to overcome the common challenges integrators face with implementation, configuration, and room acoustics by providing all components required for a successful installation and automatic technologies that reduce setup time, costs, and complexities. It automatically detects components, configures devices, and optimizes audio performance for the room environment — adjusting for reverberation characteristics, echo behavior, speaker/mic position, and more.