Red Hawk Casino Sports Bar Antes Up Its Video Wall Game

Red Hawk Casino, located just north of Sacramento, has recently elevated its sports bar experience with a new entertainment system with the help of RGB Spectrum.

RGB Spectrum's Galileo video wall processor was chosen due to its versatility, support for diverse digital and IP-based signal sources, display layout flexibility, exceptional 4K image quality, and straightforward installation process. The processor seamlessly integrates with the casino's existing setup and offers many benefits that enhance the viewing experience.

Cal Coast Telecom, based in San Jose, CA, selected RGB Spectrum's Galileo video wall processor to power the casino's new video wall, resulting in an enhanced visual experience for casino patrons.

The Galileo processor powers a colossal 27.8x8.9-foot video wall, composed of Planar's brilliant TVF1.8 LED displays, boasting an impressive resolution of 4480x1440. This processor delivers a high-quality video processing performance, ensuring a real-time viewing experience with 4K image quality. With this solution, the bar now offers an array of sports events and highlights that keep patrons engaged and entertained. From professional to collegiate and amateur sports, the video wall showcases football, baseball, basketball, hockey, horse racing, and much more worldwide.

"One of the key benefits of RGB Spectrum's Galileo processor is its remarkable ability to display 44 images simultaneously with the flexibility to resize and re-position the images," said David Hallmark, audio video engineering manager for Cal Coast Telecom. Operators can swiftly switch and route input sources, choose from customizable, pre-set display layouts, and resize and reposition display windows using the processor's intuitive, built-in GUI.