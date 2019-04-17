Reading from screens hurts comprehension, research finds (EdScoop)

"Reading from screens has become increasingly prevalent in education, but there continues to be debate over whether that is desirable. As the latest rebuttal to the promotion of electronic text, a meta-analysis published this year found reading from a screen negatively affects reading performance compared to reading from paper."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

We generally see screens taken to task for their connection to distraction, but could their usage as a medium for content decrease comprehension? EdScoop digs into the latest research from the University of North Dakota, which compares the findings of 33 studies.