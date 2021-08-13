Ransomware: To Pay or Not to Pay? (EdTech Magazine)

"The high-profile Colonial Pipeline breach that crippled gasoline distribution across the East Coast in May was only the most recent in a string of cyberattacks that have plagued organizations across industries for more than a decade. Ransomware attacks have shut down police departments, hospitals, mining companies, elementary and secondary schools, and even major research universities."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

With ransomware attacks on the rise in higher ed, institutions targeted by cybercriminals face a difficult decision — is it worth it to pay the ransom? Or is refusing to meet the demands a better course of action? While there is no clear answer in every scenario, this article breaks down the implications.