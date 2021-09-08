Howard U. cancels classes after ransomware incident (EdScoop)

"Howard University canceled classes on Tuesday after experiencing a ransomware attack ahead of the Labor Day holiday, according to a university announcement.'"—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Classes at Howard University have been put on hold in the wake of a ransomware attack, the university announced. “We are in contact with the FBI and the D.C. city government, and we are installing additional safety measures to further protect the University’s ... data from any criminal ciphering," school's statement notes.