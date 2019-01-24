QSC’s Pham Named 2019 Chairman of AVIXA Board of Directors

QSC has announced that Joe Pham, PhD, president and CEO of QSC has been named chairman of the 2019 AVIXA board of directors. This will be Pham’s fifth year as a member of the board, having served as the board’s vice chair in 2018.

“The next few years will be an exciting time for AV as we continue to mature and move towards a deeper integration with the IT end user,” Pham said. “This shift will challenge the industry to provide more opportunities for forward-thinking companies to evolve their business models to deliver more value over the lifetime of the customer. I am privileged to be part of AVIXA and look forward to collaborating with some of the brightest minds in AV to bring about next level of innovation and customer service.”

“On a personal note, Joe Pham is one of the finest individuals that I’ve had the privilege to meet during my entire 15 years in this amazing audiovisual industry,” said David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD, chief executive officer of AVIXA. “On a professional side, the AVIXA board of directors is the foundation of our strength as the industry association and Joe Pham’s commitment to the industry and AVIXA is extraordinary. I’m proud to work beside him as we advance the audiovisual industry globally.”

For a full list of AVIXA board of directors, please visit: www.avixa.org.