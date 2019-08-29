QSC Promotes TJ Adams to VP of Systems Product Strategy and Development

QSC has promoted TJ Adams to vice president, systems product strategy and development. In this new role, Adams will continue to oversee strategy development and execution of product development for its Systems portfolio, including the Q-SYS ecosystem.

TJ Adams, vice president, systems product strategy and development, QSC (Image credit: QSC)

“Since TJ joined QSC over six years ago, he has played a pivotal role in the development of our overall product strategy for leading solutions in our systems portfolio,” said Jatan Shah, chief operating and technology officer, QSC. “As we continue to grow our business, we are looking to scale our leadership team with individuals that can develop thought leadership, people leadership, and teamwork while driving visible results. We are confident TJ will continue to bring these qualities to our organization as we focus on proliferating Q-SYS throughout AV and IT industries.”

“I am honored to play a part in developing the most robust, software-based audio, video, and control ecosystems in the industry, one which continues to innovate and change the way integrators and end users design and install systems,” Adams said. “I look forward to progressing the Q-SYS vision through further software/cloud-based innovation while expanding our platform through complementary technology and IT industry partnerships.”