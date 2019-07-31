Q&A: William Allison on Best Practices for Summer Upgrade Programs (EdTech Magazine)

"Summer doesn’t provide the stretches of time for upgrades and major projects it once did, as academic life at a major research university continues at full speed year-round, says William Allison, CTO and director of the architecture, platforms and integration department at the University of California, Berkeley."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Given the continuous, always-on schedule of many institutions, summertime doesn’t always give campus IT teams much of an upgrade opportunity. But smart scheduling, prioritization, and following best practices can help streamline the process for all stakeholders.