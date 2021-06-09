Q&A: Georgia Tech Researcher Discusses How AI can Improve Student Success (EdTech Magazine)

"The Georgia Institute of Technology’s AI teaching assistant Jill Watson turned 5 years old in January. Since the birth of Jill, Georgia Tech has gone on to produce groundbreaking new research that reveals how conversations between humans and bots can be used to improve user experiences."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Research at Georgia Tech is exploring how AI can support education, with interest in the potential of virtual teaching assistants and how they can better serve students. Georgia Tech’s Qiaosi Wang notes that "future VTAs can potentially adjust their behavior, or let students know their perception is incorrect to avoid frustration during communication."