Q&A: EDUCAUSE’s Malcolm Brown on Innovative Spaces and Classroom Technology (EdTech Magazine)

"Malcolm Brown, director of learning initiatives at EDUCAUSE, believes modern classrooms, combined with faculty professional development, can inspire faculty to embrace more engaging teaching strategies that take advantage of technology. EdTech spoke with Brown about ways that colleges and universities are driving adoption of classroom technology."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Yes, edtech trends and student demands are driving the expansion of innovative, teech-driven classrooms. But for institutions to have these technology investments pay off, training faculty is key. If professors don't know how to utilize all of the bells and whistles at their disposal, they won't use them at all.