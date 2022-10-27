Q-SYS Promotes Patrick Heyn to Vice President Marketing, Americas

Q-SYS (opens in new tab) has promoted Patrick Heyn to vice president of marketing, Q-SYS Americas. In this new role, Heyn will continue to lead the product and platform marketing team and training department for the Americas while continuing to support and collaborate with Q-SYS Marketing teams in all regions.

“Patrick led the charter effort to redefine the training experience in our industry with a distinctly different focus on engaging, memorable human learning experiences, resulting in the award-winning Q-SYS Training Series. He later applied a similar experiential approach in marketing to the Q-SYS audio, video and control Platform,” said Chris Humphrey, senior vice president, marketing, Q-SYS. “Just recently, he designed a state-of-the-art Q-SYS production and remote training studio and debuted it to thousands of customers and partners during a recent global launch event, ushering in a new standard for customer and partner messaging.”

“The technological narrative of the Q-SYS Platform has always been unapologetic in its decision to stand out in a crowd, and I’m thrilled to infuse that same mindset in our storytelling efforts in marketing and training,” said Heyn. “I look forward to continuing this momentum and building on the teams’ capabilities as we continue to showcase our ever-evolving Platform and Ecosystem.”