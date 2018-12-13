Putting Advanced Computing Power Within Reach (Campus Technology)

"Indiana University's Pervasive Technology Institute is leading an NSF grant (currently valued at more than $13 million) to create, implement and operate Jetstream, a user-friendly cloud environment designed to give more researchers and students at higher education institutions access to high-end computing resources on demand, from their tablets, laptops or desktop computers."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

At Indiana University, research computing can be more readily used by the higher ed community thanks to their on-demand cloud platform.