Pushback Is Growing Against Automated Proctoring Services. But So Is Their Use (EdSurge)

"The pandemic is changing the way tests and quizzes are conducted at colleges across the country, with the rapid adoption of new tools that proponents say catch cheating, but in ways that many students say amount to an unacceptable invasion of their privacy."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Automated proctoring has surged during the pandemic, with schools using it to uphold academic integrity when everything shifted online. However, the use of these third-party systems raise very intense privacy and equity concerns. EdSurge outlines the issues and ethics that have created a multitude of red flags.