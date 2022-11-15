Pure Fi Unveils New Ultra-High-Speed HDMI Active Optical Cable

Pure Fi (opens in new tab) unveiled its new Ultra High Speed HDMI Active Optical Cable (AOC). Capable of supporting HDMI 2.1a features including uncompressed 8K video content at 60 Hz over extended runs, this new AOC is designed for Pro AV use and is ideally suited to digital signage applications.

“HDMI Forum in conjunction with HDMI LA have created the Ultra High Speed HDMI cable certification program to ensure HDMI cables are tested and certified to the HDMI 2.1a specification at HDMI Forum Authorized Testing Centers,” said Rob Tobias, CEO and president of HDMI licensing administrator. “We applaud Pure Fi for certifying their AOC cables so that installers can be assured they are buying quality cables that have passed certification testing.”

Pure Fi will debut its new AOC at the upcoming Digital Signage Experience tradeshow in Las Vegas, which takes place November 17-19, 2022, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. BrightSign (opens in new tab) will use Pure Fi’s new AOC to power an 8K demo driven by the company’s recently announced BrightSign XC5 media player.

“Connectivity from source to endpoint is critical to deliver the very best digital signage experience,” said Jeff Hastings, CEO of BrightSign. “Just like our players, Pure Fi designed its new AOC to handle the most robust 8K content with ease. We tested the new cable and consider Pure Fi’s new AOC to be an ideal complement to our new Series 5 media players, especially for content-rich applications that require long runs from the player to the display.”

(Image credit: Pure Fi)

Pure Fi designs, engineers and manufactures its proprietary chipsets and system in-house, giving the company full control of the entire manufacturing and distribution process. Pure Fi’s deep expertise in optoelectronics enables the company to drive high-speed data over long distances to create smarter connected solutions for the Pro AV market. Pure Fi’s new AOC is better suited to high-speed data transmission than conventional copper solutions.

Advantages of the Ultra-High-Speed HDMI Cable