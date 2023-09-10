Pure Fi Unveils New Pro HDMI 2.1 Active Optical Cable

Pure Fi unveiled the Pure Fi Pro HDMI 2.1 Active Optical Cable (AOC). The cable features a modular design for easy installation and a CL3 rating to ensure worry-free in-wall use.

“We set out to design an optical connectivity solution that offers the same blazing-fast performance our customers have come to expect from Pure Fi, but with a number of benefits sure to be appreciated by professionals in the Pro AV space,” said Bill Huang, CEO of Pure Fi. “Our new Pro HDMI AOC features a modular design that serves the dual purpose of streamlining in-wall installation, while future-proofing the AV investment, all thanks to detachable connectors that can be replaced and upgraded in the future without abandoning existing in-wall cabling.”

The modular design features detachable Tx and Rx modules, making it possible to fish the pure optical fiber cable through conduit and other narrow openings with ease before terminating at the desired endpoints. And while the cable itself is narrow and flexible, the durable fiber housing and dust-proof connectors withstand moisture, heat and other harsh environmental conditions to ensure years of trouble-free use. This makes it an ideal choice for Pro AV, high-end home theater systems, and gaming setups. It is backward-compatible with earlier versions of HDMI, ensuring that it can be used with existing HDMI devices.

Key features of the new Pure Fi Pro HDMI 2.1 AOC include: