"As public universities cope with the long-term financial fallout of the Great Recession, they are increasingly turning to online programs to survive, according to a report by Moody’s Investors Service."—Source: The Chronicle of Higher Education

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

While online education is growing, its landscape is shifting quickly. For long term success, schools must balance risk and reward while also differentiating their offerings in a ever-expanding sea of options.