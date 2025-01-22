PTZOptics Unveils Its Latest Fixed Camera—Here's What to Know

PTZOptics introduced the latest addition to its line of fixed cameras. The Studio 4K—which is designed to act as a standalone camera or an addition to a larger studio setup—provides 4K resolution, 12X or 20X zoom and is Hive-Linked, providing an instant connection to PTZOptics’ easy-to-use online platform, Hive Studio, which delivers future-ready connectivity and control from anywhere.

The Studio 4K was designed to bring 4K resolution and enhanced functionality and connectivity to the fixed camera market. It’s an affordable entry into the world of 4K videography and complements the Move SE or Move 4K multi-camera setup, where it can enhance production capabilities with an additional fixed-camera option.

The Studio 4K features SDI, HDMI, USB, and IP output and comes native with NDI HX2, allowing for seamless integration into various video production setups, connecting directly to a live production switcher, streaming over a network or recording through an SDI interface.

“What truly sets the Studio 4K apart is its comprehensive feature set, embodying everything that makes PTZOptics cameras stand out—including seamless compatibility with the ever-expanding PTZOptics ecosystem of partners like vMix, OBS, NDI and Zoom," said Paul Richards, chief revenue officer of PTZOptics..

The Studio 4K’s high-quality construction and discreet profile make it the perfect choice for streaming municipal meetings, worship services, sports and security applications. In addition, as a fixed camera, the Studio 4K is courtroom friendly. Designed for utility, endurance, and reliable performance, its unobtrusive design, continuous operation and multiple mounting options will make the Studio 4K a dependable video system workhorse.