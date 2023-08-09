PTZOptics Link 4K Camera Now Shipping

By AVNetwork Staff
The Link 4K now includes added Dante AV-H support.

The PTZOptics Link 4K.
(Image credit: PTZOptics)

The PTZOptics Link 4K is now shipping. Each camera features SDI, HDMI, USB, and IP streaming outputs, plus the Link 4K is Dante AV-H enabled which allows users to control and manage all their audio and video devices all in one place. The camera delivers high-quality video at a resolution of 4K at 60fps, making it an ideal choice for broadcast settings, houses of worship, and educational institutions.

One of the features of the Link 4K is its onboard auto-tracking capabilities. This technology eliminates the need for a dedicated camera operator, allowing teams to focus on other aspects of production. With PoE+ capabilities and options for 12x, 20x, and 30x optical zoom, the Link 4K can seamlessly integrate into any production scenario.

The Link 4K also offers users access to the latest Web UI, which provides everything needed in one simple menu. The Web UI includes a tutorial function for almost every feature, making it an excellent tool for novice producers navigating the settings for the first time. With Dante AV-H and the latest auto-tracking in crystal clear 4K, the Link 4K fits easily into even the most complex Dante workflow.

 

