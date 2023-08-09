PTZOptics Link 4K Camera Now Shipping

The PTZOptics Link 4K is now shipping. Each camera features SDI, HDMI, USB, and IP streaming outputs, plus the Link 4K is Dante AV-H enabled which allows users to control and manage all their audio and video devices all in one place. The camera delivers high-quality video at a resolution of 4K at 60fps, making it an ideal choice for broadcast settings, houses of worship, and educational institutions.

[Dante Wants To Help You Navigate the AV-over-IP World—Here's How]

One of the features of the Link 4K is its onboard auto-tracking capabilities. This technology eliminates the need for a dedicated camera operator, allowing teams to focus on other aspects of production. With PoE+ capabilities and options for 12x, 20x, and 30x optical zoom, the Link 4K can seamlessly integrate into any production scenario.

[AV Network's top stories, product news, and expert insights]

The Link 4K also offers users access to the latest Web UI, which provides everything needed in one simple menu. The Web UI includes a tutorial function for almost every feature, making it an excellent tool for novice producers navigating the settings for the first time. With Dante AV-H and the latest auto-tracking in crystal clear 4K, the Link 4K fits easily into even the most complex Dante workflow.