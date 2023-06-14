Dante Wants To Help You Navigate the AV-over-IP World—Here's How

Audinate has introduced Dante Professional Services as an additional resource for consultants, integrators and end-users to help design, deploy and manage Dante systems. Dante Professional Services provides access to Audinate’s deep networked AV expertise for creating comprehensive system designs, design reviews, and recommendations, or when a neutral third party is needed to resolve technical issues.

Audinate’s deep connections with Dante OEMs, network hardware manufacturers, consultants and integrators make it uniquely qualified to provide expert guidance, ensuring successful Dante deployments. Available services include discovery, system design, design review and consulting, network migration and upgrade planning, existing network fit-for-purpose evaluations, Dante Domain Manager implementation planning, and customized on-site or remote training.

“We’re excited to offer our customers access to our extensive Dante and AV-networking experience, providing added peace of mind for flawless Dante system deployments, upgrades and long-term, cost-effective ownership,” said Vince Lepore, director of training and professional services at Audinate. “Dante has become the de facto standard in AV-over-IP, and customers have requested these types of services for many years.”