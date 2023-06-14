Dante Wants To Help You Navigate the AV-over-IP World—Here's How

By AVNetwork Staff
( AV Network )
published

Dante Professional Services helps consultants, integrators and end users with the complexities of fast-paced AVoIP.

Audinate
(Image credit: Audinate)

Audinate has introduced Dante Professional Services as an additional resource for consultants, integrators and end-users to help design, deploy and manage Dante systems. Dante Professional Services provides access to Audinate’s deep networked AV expertise for creating comprehensive system designs, design reviews, and recommendations, or when a neutral third party is needed to resolve technical issues.

[There's a New Chipset for Dante AV—Here's What You Need to Know]

Audinate’s deep connections with Dante OEMs, network hardware manufacturers, consultants and integrators make it uniquely qualified to provide expert guidance, ensuring successful Dante deployments. Available services include discovery, system design, design review and consulting, network migration and upgrade planning, existing network fit-for-purpose evaluations, Dante Domain Manager implementation planning, and customized on-site or remote training.

[InfoComm 2023 Impulses: Audinate Talks Dante Connect and Supply Chain]

“We’re excited to offer our customers access to our extensive Dante and AV-networking experience, providing added peace of mind for flawless Dante system deployments, upgrades and long-term, cost-effective ownership,” said Vince Lepore, director of training and professional services at Audinate. “Dante has become the de facto standard in AV-over-IP, and customers have requested these types of services for many years.”

AVNetwork Staff

The AVNetwork staff are storytellers focused on the professional audiovisual and technology industry. Their mission is to keep readers up-to-date on the latest AV/IT industry and product news, emerging trends, and inspiring installations.