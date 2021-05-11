PSNI Adds New Certified Solution Providers in North America

PSNI Global Alliance has further reinforced its global presence with the addition of two new Certified Solution Providers (CSPs) in North America.

The introduction of Presentation Concepts Corp. (PCC) in the U.S. and Matrix in Canada now sees PSNI’s licensed integration offices closing in on 200-strong worldwide, reinforcing its claim as the largest network of audio visual integrators covering the largest geographical area in the world.

“These latest additions to our network further amplify our ‘stronger together’ ethos. With the welcome additions of PCC and Matrix, we are amplifying PSNI’s place as a truly global service provider, while reinforcing our North American presence,” said Chris Miller, executive director, PSNI Global Alliance.

“PSNI represents licensed service and integration offices in 50 countries spanning across 6 continents," he added. "Alongside our best of breed manufacturer partners, we are confident that we have the resources, knowledge, and passion to provide the highest standards of AV excellence, wherever you are in the world.”