PSNI Adds Barco as Preferred Vendor Partner

In an effort to expand its presence and portfolio, the PSNI Global Alliance has added Barco as a preferred vendor partner for North America.

“We are delighted to welcome Barco as the latest PVP of the PSNI Global Alliance," said Tom Roberts, PSNI Global Alliance director of vendor programs. "Barco is a brand whose products are known and trusted around the world. With a strong product range and support network, they are a fantastic addition to the PSNI Global Alliance throughout North America and we look forward to great things together.”

“Barco’s core strategy is to build a community of channel partners that strive to create extraordinary experiences utilizing our full portfolio of solutions. The PSNI organization is comprised of progressive, forward-looking integrators that are focused on building remarkable outcomes for their customers, just like Barco," added Kurt Deyoung, vice president of channels, Barco. "These shared values made a partnership with PSNI a perfect fit.”

The PSNI Global Alliance Preferred Vendor Partner Program connects vendors and integrators in order to pursue market opportunities, cultivating deeper relationships and increased sales within member organizations.