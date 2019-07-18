Project Expands Efforts to Develop Micro-Credentials for Hiring (Campus Technology)

"Nonprofit Education Design Lab is launching a two-year initiative, BadgedToHire, to explore the value of credentials in the hiring process, particularly for underserved learners. The project expands on the Lab's Tee Up the Skills campaign, which 'pairs employers with colleges and universities to design micro-credentials that assess and validate 21st-century skills aligned with local hiring demand,' according to a news announcement."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Many employers are looking for qualities that can be hard to measure in a single interview. Badging initiatives like this one, which targets traditionally underserved students, can help learners clearly showcase their skills to potential employers.