Pro AV Newsmakers: Sennheiser, Q-SYS Now Cisco Verified and More People News

It was another busy week in Pro AV. Here's a quick look at some new hires, promotions, and big company announcements you may have missed.

People News

Lightware Names Christopher Chandler SVP of Sales for the Americas, Clint Hoffman Lightware US CEO

Lightware Visual Engineering recently appointed Christopher Chandler as the SVP of sales for the Americas and announced that Clint Hoffman, president of Lightware Americas, will assume the duties of chief executive officer of Lightware US.

With nearly 40 years of success in sales, marketing, operations and product development within the professional AV industry, Hoffman brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his role at Lightware. Throughout his career, Hoffman has worked with manufacturers such as Sony, Panasonic, Mitsubishi and Kramer Electronics. He has played a pivotal role in channel and brand strategy and product development for many industry-leading brands.

Hoffman's dedication to promoting and championing the professional audiovisual industry is evident through his leadership roles at AVIXA International. Currently serving as an adjunct faculty member, Hoffman has previously chaired the AVIXA Membership Committee, been a member of the steering committee of the AVIXA Exhibitors Committee, served on the AVIXA Foundation Board, and acted as vice chairman of the AVIXA Manufacturers Committee.

As the new SVP of sales for the Americas, Chandler leverages over 25 years of experience in the audiovisual industry, demonstrating a history in sales and management. Before joining Lightware, Chandler held diverse positions at Biamp, including Sales Director, where his contributions significantly fueled the company's growth. Additionally, Chandler brings a wealth of expertise gained from his time at Harman International, Pelton Marsh Kinsella and Shen Milsom & Wilke, LLC. Chandler's background as a senior consultant and AV project lead promises to strengthen relationships with consultants and integrators, thereby advancing Lightware's presence and offerings within the market.

Draper At Home Announces Residential Sales Director

Draper At Home has announced the appointment of Chris Sitarov who assumes the role of director of sales-residential. Sitarov will be responsible for Draper At Home regional residential sales managers throughout the United States.

Sitarov joined Draper in 2019 as the architectural regional sales manager for the Mid-Atlantic states and was most recently director of sales for the Eastern United States. He has extensive knowledge and expertise gained while working with Draper and other solar control providers.

Marc Glattes Joins L-Acoustics to Lead Sales and Business Development Teams

L-Acoustics has recently appointed Marc Glattes as executive director of sales and business development. In this role, Glattes will be responsible for driving the company’s global sales and business strategy while providing leadership, guidance, and resources to the global sales and sales operations team headed by Jacob Barfoed, the market intelligence function led by Stephane Ecalle, and the global business development team to which Scott Wakelin has been appointed global director.

Prior to joining L-Acoustics, Glattes held senior leadership positions at Daimler, Bain & Company, and Sony, where he was member of the team that conceived, built, and launched PlayStation Vue, the first and highest-rated streaming pay television service in the United States.

Heading up the new business development team and reporting to Glattes, Wakelin has been promoted to the position of global director of business development. Having joined L-Acoustics in 2015 as regional sales manager, Wakelin then successfully led development of the key hospitality vertical market, and now takes on the responsibility of leading the company’s global business development efforts across all vertical segments.

EAW Adds Live Sound Expert Robert Scovill as Senior Live Sound Market Manager

Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW) welcomed Robert Scovill to the position of senior live sound market manager. Bringing a wealth of practical experience as both a professional mixer and a manufacturer, Scovill provides a unique perspective to EAW and will contribute to a wide breadth of the company’s live sound business.

Scovill’s new role will be to work tightly with existing teams on product definition and positioning, in-person demos and trainings, as well as providing thought leadership. This will include refining and shaping all public-facing communication. These duties will include assisting with written product descriptions, as well as the listening and voicing of new and existing production-level audio systems. Scovill will drive the creation of educational how-to pieces on industry topics such as tuning and deploying large-scale ADAPTive systems, passive and active articulated systems and subwoofer arrays.

Jim Thivierge Joins NSI Industries as Building Technology Division Director of Operations

James (Jim) Thivierge has joined NSI Industries as director of operations for its building technology division. Thivierge will oversee the unit’s operations in California, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

With a bachelor’s degree in corporate finance from Southern New Hampshire University, Thivierge joins NSI after more than 17 years at Allied Wire & Cable, a part of Genuine Cable Group (GCG), most recently serving as director of operational excellence and customer experience. He also oversaw the operations of all the company’s satellite branches. Prior to his time at Allied Wire & Cable, he held several roles at both Anixter and Anicom.

Nic Dugger Becomes Executive Director of Midsouth Emmy Chapter

TNDV Founder Nic Dugger has accepted the role of Executive Director for the Midsouth Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) effective immediately, following a nearly five-year run leading the Board of Directors. The announcement was made Saturday, February 17 at the 38th Annual Midsouth Emmy Awards in Nashville.

Dugger takes the reins following the recent passage of longtime executive director Geneva Brignolo, whom he interned with as a college freshman in 1996. In his new role, which is a full-time position, Dugger will report to the Board of Directors—of which he was previously president—and evolve the chapter’s mission of recognizing artistic, educational and technical achievements of professionals and students in the region. The Midsouth Chapter encompasses Tennessee, North Carolina, and the TV market of Huntsville, Alabama.

Dugger formed TNDV: Television in 2004 and led the company through substantial growth over nearly two decades. The TNDV business today is part of Live Mobile Group which includes 35 HD and 4K mobile production trucks and audio facilities, as well as production and secondary services for broadcast TV, live entertainment, and AV-related productions. He has served the Midsouth Chapter for 26 years, including time as Student Awards Chairman that brought new perspective to the Midsouth Regional Student Production Awards.

Jimmy Liang Joins Genelec

Genelec has expanded its team in China with the appointment of Jimmy Liang as sales manager, with special responsibility for developing Genelec’s presence in both the Studio and AV Install segments in South China. This new appointment is part of Genelec China’s continued commitment to elevating the customer experience and has also seen the establishment of a new office and listening room in Guangzhou, with plans to further strengthen technical support and services for customers in the south of the country.

Liang has previously held positions as technical sales director at Sound Works & Supplies Limited (SWS) and technical sales manager at Digital Media Technology (DMT). With over a decade of experience in professional audio, Liang has been responsible for the system integration of projects for many broadcast and institutional clients across the region.

Company News

Sennheiser and Q-SYS now certified for Cisco Collaboration Devices

Sennheiser's and Q-SYS combined solution, a cloud-manageable audio, video, and control (AV&C) Platform, has achieved certification for use with Cisco’s Collaboration Devices.

This certification represents the integration of Cisco’s Collaboration Devices with Sennheiser’s TCC 2 and the Q-SYS Core Nano processor, delivering enhanced audio connectivity and intelligent control features for contemporary meeting and learning environments. The Cisco Collaboration Devices serve as the video conferencing engine that brings robust computing power to support a wide range of collaboration scenarios.

Participants using Cisco’s conferencing solutions in a meeting room, lecture hall or collaboration space can experience the superior audio and automatic beamforming capabilities of the TCC 2 with control from Q-SYS and Sennheiser.

Adapting meeting rooms to hybrid work requires a unique blend of collaboration technology, integrated workflows, and workspace intelligence. The certified integration of Sennheiser and Q-SYS with Cisco’s video bars, room kits and integrated video conferencing systems facilitates a seamless blend of physical and digital workspaces, promoting scalable and flexible collaboration.

As s part of the Cisco Collaboration Devices Partner Ecosystem, these solutions ensure participants get the best experience and make integration as seamless as possible.

With a coverage of up to 800 square feet, the TCC 2 is a great solution for large meeting rooms and lecture or collaboration spaces. With its functional square form, the TCC 2 gracefully integrates into the design of modern meeting rooms simply by replacing a ceiling tile.

RGB Spectrum, Russ Bassett Partner on Control Room Solutions

RGB Spectrum and Russ Bassett have partnered to transform the utility industry's control room landscape. These two companies will unveil new products and technologies specifically designed for energy and utility environments.

Recently, the focus has been on the operator console. RGB Spectrum offers its scalable XtendPoint KVM-over-IP solution, expanding the possibilities for sharing data and work output over networks and allowing for removing computers from the console and into IT spaces. The system further replaces the clutter of a multitude of single-use monitors with typically two multiviewers, and all inputs are controllable by a single keyboard and mouse, resulting in better operator focus. To further enhance the user experience, RGB is debuting 43-inch curved monitors for a unified, wraparound display surface.

Attention to ergonomics is critical. But still to be addressed was the physical console itself. And for this purpose, RGB Spectrum recently teamed up with Russ Bassett for its control consoles to enhance operator comfort and efficiency. With adjustable surfaces and monitor heights, Russ Bassett's consoles provide operators with optimal viewing positions, minimizing strain and fatigue during extended shifts. Together, RGB Spectrum and Russ Bassett deliver an optimal solution combining cutting-edge technology with ergonomic design, enabling utility operators to navigate complex environments confidently and precisely.

Bogen Communications Expands Technology Partnerships

Bogen Communications unveiled a lineup of new technology partners to enhance and expand functionality for its Nyquist E7000 and Nyquist C4000 systems IP-based paging and intercom solutions.

Early Warning Labs (EWL): An officially licensed partner of the U.S. Geological Survey with a focus on earthquake early warning technology offers innovative solutions that integrate with Nyquist (and prior Bogen systems) that enable facilities to automate audible and visual notifications as well as implement other crucial safety measures. These technologies are designed with the intent to help reduce injuries and mitigate other losses during an earthquake by providing advanced warnings before the shaking arrives. This allows individuals to take proactive safety measures before the shaking starts, such as seeking shelter and initiating other pre-defined safety action, aiming to significantly reduce the risk of injuries and mitigate potential damages.

An officially licensed partner of the U.S. Geological Survey with a focus on earthquake early warning technology offers innovative solutions that integrate with Nyquist (and prior Bogen systems) that enable facilities to automate audible and visual notifications as well as implement other crucial safety measures. These technologies are designed with the intent to help reduce injuries and mitigate other losses during an earthquake by providing advanced warnings before the shaking arrives. This allows individuals to take proactive safety measures before the shaking starts, such as seeking shelter and initiating other pre-defined safety action, aiming to significantly reduce the risk of injuries and mitigate potential damages. IPVideo: The HALO Smart Sensor, an IPVideo product from Motorola Solutions, is an award-winning IoT smart sensor for vaping and THC detection. As a multifunctional device, HALO provides comprehensive health, safety, and vaping awareness while protecting the privacy of individuals as the device has no cameras and it does not record conversations. A single HALO device offers a variety of sensors and event-based triggers including health monitoring; indoor air quality monitoring; vape and THC detection; gunshot detection; emergency keyword alerts; audible alerts; emergency escape and alert lighting; motion detection; chemical alerts; VOC alerts; tamper alerts, and temperature and humidity alerts. There are additional add-on options for panic button alerts and people counting. Alert notifications from the HALO system can now be distributed via Bogen Communications’ Nyquist system to increase the protection of students and faculty in education, or any staff member or guest in a commercial space.

The HALO Smart Sensor, an IPVideo product from Motorola Solutions, is an award-winning IoT smart sensor for vaping and THC detection. As a multifunctional device, HALO provides comprehensive health, safety, and vaping awareness while protecting the privacy of individuals as the device has no cameras and it does not record conversations. A single HALO device offers a variety of sensors and event-based triggers including health monitoring; indoor air quality monitoring; vape and THC detection; gunshot detection; emergency keyword alerts; audible alerts; emergency escape and alert lighting; motion detection; chemical alerts; VOC alerts; tamper alerts, and temperature and humidity alerts. There are additional add-on options for panic button alerts and people counting. Alert notifications from the HALO system can now be distributed via Bogen Communications’ Nyquist system to increase the protection of students and faculty in education, or any staff member or guest in a commercial space. Lightspeed Technologies: Nyquist interfaces with the Lightspeed Cascadia Networked Instructional Audio platform to enable key functionality, including a mobile solution for the teacher to initiate multiple levels of alerts in the classroom directly from the pendant microphone. The teacher can initiate a help request, emergency alert, or check-in which are then distributed through Bogen Communications’ Nyquist system. Cascadia interfaces with a digital mute function, ensuring important and even emergency school-wide messages broadcast through the Nyquist system are never missed.

Nyquist interfaces with the Lightspeed Cascadia Networked Instructional Audio platform to enable key functionality, including a mobile solution for the teacher to initiate multiple levels of alerts in the classroom directly from the pendant microphone. The teacher can initiate a help request, emergency alert, or check-in which are then distributed through Bogen Communications’ Nyquist system. Cascadia interfaces with a digital mute function, ensuring important and even emergency school-wide messages broadcast through the Nyquist system are never missed. Omnilert: The Omnilert integration offers a powerful solution to help enhance campus safety by detecting potential gun threats and activating responses. Omnilert Gun Detect is an AI-powered visual gun detection system that monitors existing security cameras 24/7 for gun threats. Once confirmed, automated emergency responses are activated, including locking doors, alarm activation, pre-recorded announcements, and escalation to first responders within critical seconds of an incident, significantly improving overall security measures.

The Omnilert integration offers a powerful solution to help enhance campus safety by detecting potential gun threats and activating responses. Omnilert Gun Detect is an AI-powered visual gun detection system that monitors existing security cameras 24/7 for gun threats. Once confirmed, automated emergency responses are activated, including locking doors, alarm activation, pre-recorded announcements, and escalation to first responders within critical seconds of an incident, significantly improving overall security measures. Raptor Technologies: Raptor Alert expedites and streamlines emergency response by allowing users to initiate an alert directly to 911 and provide critical information to first responders, law enforcement, and campus personnel. In partnership with Bogen Communications, an alert initiated through Raptor Alert can automate and expedite public address announcements and security alerts that can be distributed with Bogen Communications’ Nyquist system for small incidents and school-wide emergencies.

Raptor Alert expedites and streamlines emergency response by allowing users to initiate an alert directly to 911 and provide critical information to first responders, law enforcement, and campus personnel. In partnership with Bogen Communications, an alert initiated through Raptor Alert can automate and expedite public address announcements and security alerts that can be distributed with Bogen Communications’ Nyquist system for small incidents and school-wide emergencies. TeachLogic: The Nyquist system can interface with multiple TeachLogic instructional audio systems to streamline paging and security alert functions between the systems. The Nyquist system can recognize and help respond to an emergency alert from any of the TeachLogic Ovation, Maxim, Spectrum, and Matrix systems. The teacher can easily activate the alert wirelessly from their pendant microphone, and the alert is passed from the amplifier to the Nyquist system. Additionally, TeachLogic systems recognize an incoming page from the Nyquist system to mute all audio sources in the room.



Nanolumens is a presenting sponsor of the Themed Entertainment Association’s INSPIRE Conference. Scheduled to take place from March 14–15, 2023, in Hollywood, CA, INSPIRE will unite leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts from the themed entertainment industry to explore the latest trends, technologies and best practices in creating immersive experiences.

Nanolumens’ immersive LED displays an ideal choice for themed entertainment applications. Designed for a variety of use cases, including dark rides, outdoor signage, marquees, wayfinding, advertising, digital art and entertainment, Nanolumens’ LED displays enable creators to bring their visions to life with stunning visuals and seamless integration. Tailored to enhance visual storytelling, Nanolumens’ line of dvLED products features the original True Curve technology, providing a versatile solution for immersive entertainment applications.

INSPIRE Week promises to be a dynamic gathering of leading professionals, designers, and innovators in the themed entertainment industry. Through a series of presentations, workshops, and networking opportunities, participants will gain insights into the latest trends, best practices, and emerging technologies driving the evolution of themed entertainment experiences.