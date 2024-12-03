Pro AV Newsmakers: LYNX Technik Has a New Director of Product Marketing

It was a little quiet with a short week due to the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, but that doesn't mean there wasn't Pro AV news to be had. Get caught up on what you might have missed last week.

People Movers and Partnerships

LYNX Technik Appoints Vincent Noyer as Director of Product Marketing

LYNX Technik appointed Vincent Noyer as its director of product marketing. With over 20 years of combined experience as a technical product manager and software developer, Noyer brings an exceptional innovation and leadership track record in the live sports and broadcast market. He joins LYNX Technik from Ross Video, where he most recently served as director of sports analysis.

At LYNX Technik, Noyer leads the product strategy, aligns product development with customer needs, and delivers go-to-market plans for the company’s portfolio of signal processing solutions, including the greenMachine, yellobrik, LynxCentraal and yelloGUI software, Testor, and Series 5000 solutions. His market-focused approach and technical expertise align with LYNX Technik’s mission to deliver high-performance, quality solutions that address the evolving needs of the broadcast, professional AV, and media markets.

“I’m honored to join LYNX Technik and collaborate with such a respected team and brand,” said Noyer. “LYNX offers a diverse portfolio of solutions, and I am excited to work alongside the development and product teams to support sustainable growth and innovation. I’m looking forward to designing and bringing to market products that truly make a difference for our customers.”

K-array Strengthens TOLA Region Presence with Aldridge Marketing Partnership

K-array USA has partnered with Aldridge Marketing, a representative firm serving the states of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana (TOLA). Aldridge Marketing brings a wealth of experience in the commercial audio industry with a focus on AV systems integration, design consulting, and live sound production/rental.

Aldridge Marketing is well-equipped to support the K-array Group product line, providing seamless support from the initial consultation to product commissioning and user training. Their team collaborates closely with customers during the critical design and specification phases to deliver tailored audio solutions for each project’s unique needs. By offering hands-on product demonstrations, Aldridge Marketing allows customers to fully experience K-array’s advanced technology. This partnership will utilize K-array’s innovative product line to deliver comprehensive and impactful audio solutions that meet the most demanding professional standards.

Cablecast Community Media's Steve Israelsky Retires after 45-Year Career

Tightrope’s familiar managerial structure is changing with the retirement of Steve Israelsky from Tightrope’s Cablecast Community Media division on Dec. 31, bringing a memorable and successful 45-year career to a close. Tightrope CEO and co-founder JJ Parker steps into the role of president of Cablecast as 2025 begins, ensuring that Tightrope’s operations remain consistent while building a foundation to support exciting developments planned for the year ahead. Cablecast Community Media will also expand its executive team to support the division’s overall growth, with two C-Level appointments expected next month.

Israelsky gained valuable experience working with regional cable system operators and cable TV networks early in his career, taking on roles of increased responsibility over time. Those experiences soon led to leadership positions that forged new territory for both Steve and the businesses that trusted in his vision. Located in Northern Virginia, he became Arlington Community Television’s first executive director in the 1980s before moving into the cable network space through much of the 1990s.

He possessed the ideal skillset and industry knowledge he was seeking to help build the Cablecast business in ways that best served PEG TV stations at the time while developing the brand for future opportunities. Israelsky exceeded those expectations over nearly 18 years at the company, working in varied VP level roles before Parker tapped him to lead the newly formed Cablecast Community Media division in 2017. His steady leadership over seven years in the role resulted in tremendous overall growth for a company that caters to what on the surface appears to be a niche inside the greater broadcast and AV industries.