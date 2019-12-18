Pro and Con: Combining Instructional Designers and Educational Developers (Inside Higher Ed)

"At some schools, the educational developers and instructional designers are part of a single campus center for teaching and learning. At other institutions, these learning professionals are homed in separate organizations, with IDs in academic computing units and EDs in CTLs."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If your school is considering merging instructional design and educational development, you won't want to miss this. In this article, Inside Higher Ed digs into two sides of the argument for and against ID/ED integration.