Primeview Q2 2016 Results

Primeview USA has announced Q2 2016 results, showing a 75% year-over-year sales growth within the broadcast-media industry segment.

The introduction of the 55" IPS video wall panels with SDI natively embedded at the end of 2015 has been a key to the company's sales results.

Between January and June the company deployed video wall solutions to dozens of new studios made-up of both owned and operated and regional affiliates throughout the US."Thanks to the enlargement of the video wall lines, including the introduction of new TV Series of 16:9 fine pitch LED displays available in 1.2, 1.6, 2, 2.5 and 3mm pitches, we were able to deliver an exceptional sales performance with repeat business from ABC, Disney, Tribune, Hearst and many more over the first six months of 2016," said Chanan Averbuch, EVP of The Americas at Primeview. "With a solid order bank, not only for the SDI embedded video walls, but also for our new Snello Line, we aim to outperform last years sales record."