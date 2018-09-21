PreSonus Introduces CDL Series Loudspeakers

The What: PreSonus Audio Electronics has introduced the CDL series of loudspeakers, the latest additions to the company’s line of sound reinforcement designs.

The What Else: The CDL12 Constant Directivity Loudspeaker combines point source and line array technology into a unique patent-pending design, radiating a highly focused pattern with consistent SPL throughout the frequency response range, both on- and off-axis. The companion subwoofer, the CDL18s, utilizes a ported design that maximizes efficiency to create a big bass sound from a compact cabinet. Both Dante-enabled, powered enclosures can be flown as a vertical array, or combined for ground-stacked applications to create a complete, coherent loudspeaker system with an even response across the frequency spectrum.Each CDL12 consists of eight 2-inch drivers aligned in a segmented circular-arc high-frequency array centered in front of a 12-inch woofer. The output of the low-frequency driver travels from the same acoustic axis as the high-frequency array so that the pattern always radiates from the center of the CDL12—whether used individually, or as part of an acoustically coupled vertical array with up to six enclosures.

As a line array system for fixed installations, the ability to fly five enclosures under one or two companion CDL18 subwoofers provides considerable flexibility when addressing room size. The CDL12 includes an integrated 500W x 500W Class D power amplifier with onboard DSP presets.

The CDL18 features a unique port configuration that maximizes efficiency to create big bass sound from a compact cabinet. Each of the four triangle-shaped ports is placed in a corner so that it couples to the cabinet, using the side walls to effectively elongate each port and allowing the CDL18s to move more air in a compact enclosure. Its custom 18-inch low-frequency transducer with 4-inch voice coil can travel 7 mm before over-excursion, and easily handles 800W, providing the articulate low-end punch audio professionals demand.

The Bottom Line: The CDL18s and CDL12 form a unique loudspeaker system ideal for both portable PA and installed sound applications.The PreSonus CDL12 loudspeaker and CDL18s sub bass enclosure are expected to be available September 2018. Both loudspeakers have a MAP price of $1999.95.