Preconfigured Digital Signage Solutions Ease Airline Guest Experiences

Nanolumens has created several pre-kitted solutions for airports and transportation hubs. The newly designed digital signage solutions offer flexibility and easy installation for tech managers and system integrators. Regardless of airport size, Nanolumens understands that boosting the operational aspect of any airport doesn’t have to be complicated and through bundled display solutions, it’s easy to enhance wayfinding and messaging offerings.

(Image credit: Nanolumens)

“We are specialists in the airport signage space. We understand the complex and dynamic nature of airport and transit facilities so providing the most common airport signage solutions with pre-configured packages made perfect sense," said Brice McPheeters, vice president of product and planning for Nanolumens. "With over 70 airports under our belt, we’ve learned the need to make the process streamlined with displays that are NDAA-889 and TAA Compliant for all aspects of the travel experience. Whether it’s any of the airport ID’s, Flight Information displays (FIDS), Ramp Information Displays (RIDS), or Baggage Information Displays (BIDS) or perhaps another part of the passenger experience, we have a complete solution. We designed these dvLED display kits with the integrator in mind for a completely turn-key installation. We’ve got indoor and outdoor solutions that come with our leading Nixel to Pixel warranty, and the assurance that your project will be on track, on budget, and on time.”