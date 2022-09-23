PPDS Adds a Pair of LED, Digital Signage Specialists to Sales Teams

PPDS further strengthened its France and Iberia management teams, with the appointments of experienced LED and digital signage sales specialists, Elise Hardouin and Romain Gentile.

Part of the company’s continued global recruitment drive, strengthening teams of specialists with AV/IT knowledge for specific products in dedicated markets, Gentile becomes PPDS’ new digital signage key account manager for France and Iberia, with Hardouin taking the position of LED key account manager for France. Both will play a key role in further developing PPDS’ ambitious LED and digital signage growth strategy in France, Spain, Portugal, Andorra and Gibraltar.

“We’re delighted to welcome both Romain and Elise to the PPDS team as we look to further build on our success across France and Iberia," said César Sanz, Sales Director for Iberia and France at PPDS. "Backed by boundless levels of enthusiasm, they bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to their roles and to the wider team, which has already led to the creation of new opportunities and successes. With world-leading solutions, our combined regional team resources, and our unique International Key Account Management (IKAM) team, PPDS is bringing true excellence to an ever-increasing number of customers, here in France and Iberia, and around the world.”

The tools and the talent

Romain Gentile (Image credit: PPDS)

Based in Barcelona, Gentile’s key responsibilities will include developing and strengthening new and existing partner and customer relationships to drive brand exposure and seize new business opportunities. He will also work closely with PPDS’ expansive list of third-party partnerships across hardware and software, to ensure seamless compatibility and integration with Philips digital signage solutions, creating additional revenue opportunities and enhanced customer experiences.

“I’m delighted to have joined PPDS and am hugely excited about the opportunities myself and the team can go on to achieve," said Gentile. "PPDS is continuing to position itself as a standout name and choice in the market, and a brand I have been able to immerse myself into considerably leading to this point. The diversity of its product and solutions portfolio, coupled with the uncompromised quality and innovation it promises, make PPDS a company I’m proud to be a part of and I look forward to investing myself in its success.”

Elise Hardouin (Image credit: PPDS)

Hardouin, based in Paris, has more than 22 years of AV/IT experience, 15 of which included working closely with Philips professional displays as a reseller and integrator. With immeasurable knowledge of the LED market, including PPDS’ continuously expanding range of Philips DV LED solutions, her primary responsibilities include driving sales and new opportunities in the French market, with corporate and retail among key focus industries. Developing and executing new sales strategies and initiatives within the business, while sharing successes and best practices with the wider European teams, will also feature in her scope.

“I am proud to have joined PPDS and am very excited about what we can achieve," said Hardouin. "Since day one, I have been impressed by the passion and motivation of the teams here, while being welcomed as a part of the PPDS family. I have been working with the PPDS team for over 15 years as a reseller and integrator and have always pushed Philips professional displays as the brand of choice for my customers. LED is a key focus area for PPDS, and a fast-growing market with incredible opportunities, of which PPDS is primed to add incredible value. I’m delighted to be a part of a company I have rooted for in my career, and I look forward to being part of the company’s ongoing growth journey.”