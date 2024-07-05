Portugal’s National Museum of Ethnology Digitally Transforms with Christie

The National Museum of Ethnology in Portugal opened in 1965 and its collections are representative of 380 cultures from 80 countries and include photos, sound, and film archives from the extensive fieldwork surveys done by the museum. Now, with the help of Christie 1DLP laser projectors the museum is enhancing the quality and impact of its permanent exhibitions. undergoing a digital transformation. This project, executed by Christie partner Total AV, is part of the museum’s digital transformation initiative, .

The museum has equipped its spaces with seven Christie Inspire Series DWU760-iS and three Christie Captiva DWU500S projectors. These models were selected to meet the museum’s current and future needs for high-quality audiovisual presentations.

“As part of our digital transformation, we endeavored to equip the museum with reliable equipment," said Dr. Paulo Ferreira da Costa, director of the Ethnological Museum of Lisbon. "Our new laser projectors allow us to face the future with peace of mind. Our existing equipment was outdated and could no longer meet today’s audiovisual needs.”

“The various audiovisual projections immerse visitors in high-impact images which are only possible thanks to the power of the projection, giving great dynamism to the museum, captivating the public and creating an atmosphere full of colors and impressive content,” Luis Carmo, from Total AV, said.

Total AV’s post-sale support has been exceptional, according to the museum’s director. “Fortunately, it couldn’t have gone better. Luis Carmo didn’t just make the sale; he provided comprehensive after-sales support and training, which has been fundamental and invaluable for us.”