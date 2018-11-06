Portland Business Journal Honors Biamp for Corporate Philanthropy

In recognition of its exceptional service to the greater Portland, OR community, Biamp has received a 2018 Corporate Philanthropy Award from the Portland Business Journal. Biamp was one of 10 Oregon corporate philanthropists chosen in the award's large company category, with rankings based on 2017 charitable and in-kind donations.

Portland Business Journal's 2018 Corporate Philanthropy Award Winners' Logo

"This award recognizes Biamp's actions that make a difference in the community where we live and work. We want to thank the Portland Business Journal for recognizing our efforts and including us in such an outstanding group of companies," said Rashid Skaf, president and CEO at Biamp. "The Portland area is an outstanding community Biamp is proud to be a member of. We enthusiastically support initiatives and organizations committed to making it a great place to live and work."

Located just outside of Portland, Biamp is a major employer in the Beaverton/Tigard area, where it operates its global corporate headquarters and manufacturing facilities for its line of professional audio and video hardware and software products. The company is the title sponsor of the PDX Jazz Festival and was also recognized earlier this year as an honoree for the Healthiest Employers of Oregon Awards by the Portland Business Journal.

The Portland Business Journal's 2018 Corporate Philanthropy Awards have been presented to the 40 top-giving Oregon companies across four categories, with each company recognized for making a difference by moving the needle of giving and providing monetary contributions that create change. Winning companies are those that display exemplary philanthropic practices and maintain innovative and unique partnerships with non-profits.