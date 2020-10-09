‘Please Wear Pants’ and Other New Rules of Pandemic College Teaching (EdSurge)

"You can take a remote college class from anywhere these days. From your backyard, your car, your bedroom—even your bed. In these casual settings, it can be easy to forget that classmates and instructors can observe you. And that means class has the potential to get … weird."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The pandemic has made for some interesting learning environments. As students shifted from taking classes in a formal classroom to learning from their homes, it has necessitated new rules of decorum. Long story short, when we're at home, we can forget that we're being observed if our camera is on.