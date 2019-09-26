Planning and Preparation Allow Backup and Recovery Tools to Shine Under Duress (EdTech Magazine)

"Preventing data loss, whether caused by an act of nature, a hacker attack or a software upgrade gone wrong, is among an IT leader’s most important responsibilities."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Solid backup and recovery plans are key for every institution — data is one of an institutions most important assets and the network needs to be in working order at all times. While this is a major responsibility for IT teams to shoulder, preparation and communication can help your institution be ready when a crisis strikes.