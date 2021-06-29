Planar Unveils Next-Gen LED Display Solutions

The What: Planar is introducing the Planar CarbonLight VX Series, a line of LED display solutions optimized to meet the needs of the virtual production (VP) and extended reality (XR) markets. Featuring a lightweight, patented carbon fiber construction, the Planar CarbonLight VX Series supports indoor fine-pitch LED video wall, ceiling, and flooring installations to offer the deployment versatility today’s VP, XR, and broadcast applications need with exceptional on-camera visual performance. This includes settings spanning film and movie sets, broadcast studios and entertainment venues, as well as education and corporate facilities.

The What Else: Introduced as part of the Planar Studios initiative, the Planar CarbonLight VX Series delivers the performance and capabilities today’s VP and XR professionals need to create realistic on-screen content. Developed with help from today’s leading VP industry experts, the CarbonLight VX Series introduces two LED display lines that are designed to integrate with VP and XR stages, including the Planar CarbonLight CLI VX Series and Planar CarbonLight CLF VX Series.

The Planar CarbonLight CLI VX Series supports hanging, wall-mounted, free-standing, and curved LED video wall installations, in addition to other unique shapes that are intended to help smaller stages appear larger. This includes 90-degree corners, which are made possible by the series’ beveled edges. Planar CarbonLight CLI VX Series also allows customers to remove and install cabinets anywhere within the video wall without disrupting the overall layout.

The Bottom Line: Building on the success of the popular, award-winning Planar CarbonLight LED Displays portfolio, the Planar CarbonLight VX Series offers VP and XR customers LED solutions that support a range of studio sizes and configurations for outstanding flexibility in studio setup and configuration.