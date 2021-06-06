Pioneer Music Company Opens New Chicago Location

Pioneer Music Company—distributor of audio, video, surveillance, networking, and remote management products for professional integrators—has opened a new location in the Chicago, IL metro area. Located in Elk Grove Village, IL, the new facility features 20,000 square feet of warehouse space and a training facility that can accommodate more than 50 attendees.

[The AV Integration Distribution Guide]

Pioneer Music Company's new facility in Elk Grove Village, IL. (Image credit: Pioneer Music Company)

According to PMC vice prresident and sixth-generation owner Alec Haight, the expansion happens after large investment to enhance the company’s commitment to the integration channel. "The role of the distributor is changing faster than ever before, and we’ve invested in that change. The last five years we strategically expanded our footprint in the Central Midwest,” said Haight. “After refining operations and introducing more automation and value-add services to our business, we are beyond excited to scale our vision into the Northern Midwest market, starting with welcoming the local Chicago dealers to our family.”

PMC’s newest facility provides local dealers flexible logistics support and same-day product availability, in an open shopping format where customers can freely browse aisles of products. The location is complete with a 24-hour will-call room and an indoor loading area to make sure Chicago weather never stands in the way of business. Local dealers will also benefit from PMC’s self-service app, communications service, and live-inventory website with bill payment.