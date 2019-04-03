Personal data of more than one million people exposed in Georgia Tech's latest breach (EdScoop)

"As many as 1.3 million individuals associated with the Georgia Institute of Technology had their personal information exposed after an unknown outside entity accessed a central database, university officials announced Tuesday."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Why are the hack statistics so bleak? The latest news of a massive breach at Georgia Institute of Technology (1.3 million!) is utterly chilling. Student addresses, Social Security numbers and birth dates were all part of the accessed database. We must do better.