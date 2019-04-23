Topics

Penn State Students Compete to Improve the Student Experience with AI Tools (Campus Technology)

By ()

"Ten student teams at Pennsylvania State University are competing to develop artificial intelligence solutions as part of the institution's Nittany AI Challenge, a program offering a total of $50,000 in prizes for 'developing AI–based solutions that improve the Penn State student experience and/or university operations.'"—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Penn State is blazing ahead with its AI development. In this iteration, student teams will compete, sharing AI solutions prototypes with the chance to receive $1,500 from the Nittany AI Alliance. The goal is to innovate with AI to solve "real-world problems facing students at the university." Fabulous work that every education stakeholder should explore.