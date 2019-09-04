Penn State Launches Interactive Campus Maps Systemwide (Campus Technology)

"Penn State University is rolling out interactive maps and virtual tours across 22 campuses. The institution is using the Concept3D platform to provide 3D renderings of campus locations, along with 360-degree panoramic images, point-to-point wayfinding, real-time data feeds and more."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Interactive maps can help keep campus stakeholders connected. Penn State's new maps has everything from live transit feeds and wayfinding to real-time data on computer availability in the labs and location sharing.